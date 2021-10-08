Holyoke H.S students walkout in protest of alleged sexual assault

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Holyoke High School walked out of class on Friday as a demonstration while police investigate a report of sexual assault.

The school issued a statement earlier this week, saying they are aware of the allegations and are cooperating with the police. 22News asked the organizer of the protest, who went to school in Holyoke, what they were hoping to achieve through this event, and she said she’s happy that students are united.

The student told 22News, “I was hoping for everything that is happening. I am happy that the students have spoken up. I am happy that the students are united.”

This demonstration comes days after school officials confirmed they were investigating the alleged sexual assault of a student at the high school. Holyoke Police also announced on Friday they were investigating a complaint made by three girls on October 5 about “inappropriate conduct” against a paraprofessional at the school.

That staff member has since been suspended pending an investigation into the matter. School officials are cooperating with the investigation, Holyoke Police said.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you the latest when we learn more about the investigation.