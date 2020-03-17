Holyoke, Hampshire malls reducing hours due to coronavirus concerns

SYRACUSE, New York (WWLP) – Given the recent closures due to the spread of the coronavirus, several shopping malls will be reducing their hours starting Wednesday which includes the Holyoke Mall and the Hampshire Mall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Pyramid Management Group announced Tuesday they will be reducing its hours to 11 businesses in New York and Three in Massachusetts. The following malls will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and until 5 p.m. on Sunday:

Aviation Mall — Queensbury, NY

Champlain Centre — Champlain, NY

Crossgates — Albany, NY

Crossgates Commons — Albany, NY

Destiny USA — Syracuse, NY

Galleria at Crystal Run — Middletown, NY

Palisades Center — West Nyack, NY

Poughkeepsie Galleria — Poughkeepsie, NY

Salmon Run Mall — Watertown, NY

Sangertown Square — New Hartford, NY

Walden Galleria — Buffalo, NY

Hampshire Mall — Hadley, MA

Holyoke Mall — Holyoke, MA

Kingston Collection — Kingston, MA

The company is also taking precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19