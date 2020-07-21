Holyoke Health Center celebrates 50th anniversary

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Health Center celebrated its 50th anniversary Tuesday morning.

The health center held an outdoor, socially distanced kick-off event to celebrate the anniversary.

According to Bronwyn Murphy, spokesperson for Holyoke Health Center, throughout the past 50 years Holyoke Health Center has responded to health issues connected to low-income status, including the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The health center took the lead in responding to the epidemic in the community by conducting research, education, screening, and ultimately developing a highly successful medical team to treat the illness.

“We’ve grown with the community, as the community morphed into a primarily Latino Spanish speaking community, our organization shifted to meet the needs of the community. So we didn’t know what we would need 50 years down the road, we knew our mission was to stay with the community, meet their needs, as the community needs grew, we would try and grow our services. I think we’ve done a good job of doing that,” Jay Breines CEO of Holyoke Health Center.

Holyoke Health Center currently employs more than 300 employees and has been successful in building teams of dedicated professionals within their staff, many of whom grew up in Holyoke.

The health center also meets the needs of more than 20,000 patients in the Holyoke area and has created numerous community programs that have contributed to better care and improved health outcomes.