HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Health Center announced the grand re-opening of their Dental Clinic satellite site at Western Massachusetts Hospital on Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Holyoke Health, The Holyoke Health Center Dental Clinic at Western Massachusetts Hospital is located at 91 E Mountain Road, in Westfield. On

Thursday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m., the Holyoke Health Center will host a grand re-opening

event to showcase the newly renovated Dental Clinic and welcome back new and existing

patients to our dental practice.

“I am excited to welcome patients back to our Dental Clinic, we have more operatories to serve more patients and we look forward to bringing in new community members who are in need of a dental home,” said Dr. Deviprasad Makonahally, Dentist at the HHC Dental Clinic at Western Massachusetts Hospital.

The Holyoke Health Center has worked in partnership with Western Massachusetts Hospital with a dental clinic for over ten years. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dental clinic temporarily closed due to COVID-19 regulations and staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.