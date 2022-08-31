HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lighting up Holyoke Purple as Wednesday marks International Overdose Awareness Day.

The Holyoke Health Center and Hope hosted “Light up Holyoke Purple” on Wednesday evening. The event included memorial activities, free Narcan access and purple light bulb distribution.



22News spoke with James Maleony a resource specialist who says “We have to continue to raise awareness of what recovery is… we have to raise awareness of overdose… we’ve had about 2,000 overdoses in the past year and it’s really heartbreaking for that many to happen.

HHC’s Center for Recovery and Support attended the event to show support for those fighting addiction as well as to give free training on how to properly administer Narcan.