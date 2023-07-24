HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDevelopment has awarded Holyoke Health Center in Holyoke a $50,000 grant as part of their Community Health Center Grant Program.

More than $500,000 was awarded to 11 community health centers in Massachusetts to help fund improvement projects such as construction, renovation, equipment, furniture, and technology-related upgrades.

Holyoke Health Center will use the grant money to renovate their location at 230 Maple Street in Holyoke. Renovations include a patient waiting area, seven private offices for clinicians to meet with patients, and six cubicles for support staff and community health workers.

“Community health centers play an important role in cities and towns across Massachusetts, providing critical care for families and good jobs for individuals,” said Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors. “These centers are vital to the state’s health care system, and we are pleased these grants will support capital improvement projects at centers and help them continue caring for the communities they serve.”

“Community health centers advance health equity and represent a key segment of the Commonwealth’s health care industry, through both the care they provide and the jobs they create,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “This funding from our Community Health Center Grant Program will help 11 nonprofit organizations improve facilities and services for communities in Boston and in several Gateway Cities.”

Holyoke Health Center has an on-site pharmacy, primary medical care and integrated oral health and behavioral health services at their two locations in Holyoke and Chicopee. They also have dental sites at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and the Western Massachusetts Hospital in Westfield.