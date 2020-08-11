Congressman Neal visits Holyoke Health Center to see how federal funding is being used

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In early July the Holyoke Health Center on Maple Street received $668,335 in federal funding for equipment for remote services such as a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, telehealth visits and video conferencing.

In recognition of National Health Center Week, the Holyoke Health Center CEO Jay Breines provided a tour with Congressman Richard Neal.

“Community health centers are an indispensable and critical part of our health system. As we continue to see the economic devastation from the pandemic, we cannot ignore the importance of health centers in the lives of so many who live in underserved communities and are underserved, uninsured, or marginalized in other ways. I worked with colleagues to ensure the CARES and Heroes Acts prioritized funding to support health centers, but we also need a long-term funding solution to ensure adequate resources to meet the needs of communities across the United States. We must continue to tout and protect the role of health centers across the nation, like this great one here in Holyoke.” Congressman Neal

The Holyoke Health Center used the funding to help implement a drive-thru coronavirus testing site. The testing site is available to patients of Holyoke Health Center but are still accepting new patients. An appointment is required by calling 413-420-2200 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 a.m.

“Today’s visit by Congressman Neal is a great opportunity to demonstrate how The Holyoke Health Center has been able to use federal resources to quickly respond to needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. His leadership in crafting programs like the CARES ACT recognized that community health centers are vital to meeting the needs of our communities. Our Drive-Thru COVID Testing Program is just one example of what we have been able to put into place in service to our patients. Congressman Neal has recognized how health care workers have responded to the pandemic and today’s visit will offer additional insights that will help move additional resources to the front lines and to community health centers in particular. We are grateful for Congressman Neal’s interest and support in continuing to work on behalf of our health center’s needs.” Jay Breines, CEO of Holyoke Health Center

The center’s CEO said they could use more federal funding for a variety of needs including Telehealth, and PPE’s.

“We can help many more people in this community if we have the tools. The dental care as I mentioned to the congressman requires a lot of PPE its a very intensive relationship between the dentist and the patient. If we don’t have that PPE, we cant have those visits.”

Breines told Neal they’ve actually been getting PPE’s they don’t need, and asked for more consistency with the federal supply chain. He also said they don’t receive funding for their telehealth services, if the patient can’t have a video conversation.

Holyoke Health Center has expanded over the years and now have additional locations in Hampden County. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this year.

More information on the Holyoke Health Center and their COVID-19 resources can be found HERE.