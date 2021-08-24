Holyoke High School add extra security following vandalism

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – New security measures are being added to the Holyoke High School in response to vandalism on the property.

According to the Holyoke City Clerk’s Office, the Holyoke Police Department has added video surveillance at Holyoke High and Robert’s field Complex. A soccer goal was recently set on fire at John F. Gilligan Field as well as parts of the field.

The brand new scoreboard was vandalized as well. The city is working to help the police find those who vandalized the property.