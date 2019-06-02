Holyoke High School, Dean Tech hold first ever joint graduation ceremony

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not just college graduation season, high schools seniors are also receiving their diplomas.

Holyoke High School held its 154th commencement Sunday afternoon at the school’s Robert Sports Complex and this year was a special one.

For the first time, the graduation ceremony was held for both Holyoke High School North and Dean campus seniors.

22News spoke with one graduate, Jay Recch, who said he’s excited for the next chapter of his life.

“I’m psyched, man. It’s crazy,” Recch said. “Four years goes by too fast. We have the rest of our lives ahead of us.”

Holyoke Public Schools implemented the “one high school, two campus” model last fall in an attempt to provide individualized learning for every student. 
 

