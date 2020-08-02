Holyoke High School graduation ceremony honors Class of 2020

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke High School Class of 2020 received their diplomas Sunday afternoon during a carefully crafted graduation, designed to protect students and their families from Covid-19.

Watching the graduates recieving their diplomas on big screens set up in nearby parking lots was as close as families would get in the name of social distancing.

The graduation went off without a hitch to help families share in the experience without putting anyone in harm’s way.

“It’s the work of the superintendent, the school committee and administration and the parents have come up with the opportunity to hold this graduation here today,” Associate Principle Alan Gates told 22News.

Despite the distancing requirements, family members appreciated the opportunity to get this close to their sons and daughters graduating high school during a difficult time.

An exhaustive plan carried out with precision and pride this weekend for the high school graduates and their loved ones.