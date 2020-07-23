Holyoke High School to hold graduation for Class of 2020 on August 2nd

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke High School will have their graduation for the senior Class of 2020 one week from this Sunday.
On August 2nd, seniors will gather at Roberts Stadium field near Holyoke High School to receive their diplomas. However, friends and loved one’s will not be joining them as they would have in year’s past.
“So the plan is to have an outdoor graduation, distant seating and they’re all over,” said Irene Feliciano-Sims of the Holyoke School Committee.
Instead of being permitted to share the event from inside an auditorium, friends and family will be able to see their sons and daughters receive their diplomas on specially arranged TV screens in the vicinity of Holyoke High School.
The ceremony will be broadcast over Holyoke’s Community Access television station.