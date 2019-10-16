Holyoke holds meeting on new middle school project

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke held another meeting to educate voters on the proposed middle school project.

Mayor Alex Morse and State Representative Aaron Vega were joined by teachers, school committee members, and the superintendent to share information on the state of the city’s current middle schools, and why the projects are needed.

The Keep Holyoke Affordable For All Group will be holding their own meeting on Thursday at the Holyoke Senior Center.

Deciding votes on the project will be cast on a ballot question in the November election.