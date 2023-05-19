HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and a group of community members will mark the birthday of Malcolm X with a ceremony at City Hall on Friday.

Mayor Garcia will read a proclamation declaring May 19th “Malcolm X Day in Holyoke” at 2 p.m. Malcolm X was an American Muslim minister and human rights activist prominent during the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

May 19, 1925 – February 21, 1965

He was assassinated in 1965 however, he remains a highly regarded figure within African-American and Muslim-American communities for his pursuit of racial justice.

The public is invited to attend.