HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Polish-American Heritage month and Friday was a proud day for the community as the City of Holyoke recognized them with a flag raising.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia did the honors along with the leaders of the city’s Polish American Community. Holyoke has had a strong presence of those with Polish heritage for decades. 22News spoke with the president of the Polish American Congress Joseph Michael Kos about the extreme pride he experienced helping raise the Polish flag in his hometown.

“The flag will be flying the entire month and I’m very proud of my Polish heritage. My mother was born in Poland, my father was actually born in Holyoke,” said Kos.

Mayor Garcia read a proclamation designating October Polish American Heritage Month and spoke about the importance of the Polish community throughout both the country and Holyoke’s history. The Polish Flag will be up right in front of City Hall through the end of the month.