Holyoke hosting online talent show for residents during stay-at-home order

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The #HolyokeAtHome contest has been converted into a talent show as the city continues to encourage residents to practice social distancing during the Covid-19 outbreak.

In an email to 22News on Thursday, Mayor Alex Morse said Holyoke residents should get creative and submit a video showcasing their talents. The video must be up to 90 seconds.

The talents can include singing, dancing, cooking, playing an instrument, drawing, or reciting an original poem.

Three winners will be chosen by Mayor Morse, City Councilor Jim Leahy, and a “People’s Vote.” They will be rewarded $100 gift card to a Holyoke business of their choice.

The contest will take submissions until Friday, May 15 and you must use the hashtag #HolyokeAtHome on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Holyoke at Home. Your video must be made public.

If you submit through Facebook, you must post it on the City Hall Facebook page using the hashtag.

The public will be able to vote for their favorite from May 15 through May 18 on the contest webpage. The winners will be announced on Facebook live on May 18 after the public votes.