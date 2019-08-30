Breaking News
UPDATE: Suffield Police investigating deadly car vs. dump truck accident
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian aims for U.S.

Holyoke hosts annual pre-k and kindergarten parade

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you spotted some superheroes in Holyoke Thursday night, you weren’t just seeing things.

The annual Ready for Pre-K and Kindergarten parade went from the Holyoke merry-go-round to City Hall Thursday night. Students were able to dress up as their favorite superheroes, line up with other students from their respective schools, and march to city hall.

There was also food, face-painting, and more for the families celebrating the start of the school year.

22News spoke to one young attendant, Kenneth, aka “Batman,” who said, “I go for school at kindergarten. Miss Michelle, Miss Theresa, and Miss Melinda. My teachers.”

Students were also able to get to know their new teachers before the school year gets going.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet