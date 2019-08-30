Holyoke hosts annual pre-k and kindergarten parade

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you spotted some superheroes in Holyoke Thursday night, you weren’t just seeing things.

The annual Ready for Pre-K and Kindergarten parade went from the Holyoke merry-go-round to City Hall Thursday night. Students were able to dress up as their favorite superheroes, line up with other students from their respective schools, and march to city hall.

There was also food, face-painting, and more for the families celebrating the start of the school year.

22News spoke to one young attendant, Kenneth, aka “Batman,” who said, “I go for school at kindergarten. Miss Michelle, Miss Theresa, and Miss Melinda. My teachers.”

Students were also able to get to know their new teachers before the school year gets going.