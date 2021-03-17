Holyoke hosts virtual Shoebox Parade for St. Patrick’s Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic has changed all aspects of life, including how we celebrate holidays.

To help spread the St. Patrick’s Day spirit, the City of Holyoke hosted a virtual Shoebox Parade Wednesday night. Community members decorated “parade floats” out of shoeboxes and sent in pictures for a virtual parade on Facebook Live.

The cancellation of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade, for the second year in a row, was a huge loss for the community.

But, the creative director for the event said they still wanted to find a way to celebrate.

“We felt that this year we’re used to doing things online and it would be a way of doing something that was COVID safe, and capturing the real spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, centering families and bringing the community together,” Rebecca Lisi told 22News.

Lisi also noted that the support from local businesses and musicians was tremendous in making the virtual event a reality.