HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people are without a home Friday morning after a fire on Allyn Street.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, firefighters received a call around 8:18 a.m. of a house fire from a mother, alerted of the fire by her child. The two family home received extensive damage which could be seen on the roof and second floor.

Everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.