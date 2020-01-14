Holyoke Housing Community received $8.9 million in financing from MassHousing

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Property improvements will be coming to the S.C. Hamilton Apartments in Holyoke after MassHousing closed $8.9 million in affordable housing financing to an affiliate of Mount Holyoke Management, LLC.

Mount Holyoke Management will make extensive property improvements, including roof door and window replacement, masonry repairs, elevator modernization, electrical and HVAC upgrades, apartment and common area upgrades and accessibility improvements. It will also extend affordability restrictions at the property for at least 40 years. Construction is expected to be completed in January 2021.

This transaction will extend important affordability protections for lower-income residents at S.C. Hamilton for decades to come while ensuring that the property undergoes needed upgrades. We thank Mount Holyoke Management for their partnership, and their commitment to providing Holyoke residents with safe, modern affordable homes. MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay

The S.C Hamilton Apartments are in four low-rise, brick buildings on adjacent streets in Holyoke. The buildings were originally built as housing for the employees of the many paper and textile mills operating in Holyoke before the turn of the 20th century. They were first renovated under HUD’s Section 236 program in 1975 and again renovated in 1994.

MassHousing is providing Mount Holyoke Management with a $6.6 million tax-exempt construction and permanent mortgage and $2.3 million in tax credit equity bridge financing.

The MassHousing mortgage generated $5.2 million in federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity funding for the project. Other financing sources for the transaction include a $466,750 seller cash loan, and $650,000 in cash flow during construction.

The S.C. Hamilton Apartments consist of:

8 studio apartments

45 one-bedroom apartments

38 two-bedroom apartments

25 three-bedroom apartments

7 four-bedroom apartments

4 five-bedroom apartments

Of the 127 units, 76 are supported by federal Section 8 project-based vouchers, 42 units are supported by Section 8 enhanced vouchers, and 9 units are supported through the Massachusetts Rental Voucher Program.

The general contractor is River Valley Properties, Inc. The architect is Roy Brown and the management agent is Mount Holyoke Management.

MassHousing has financed six rental housing communities in Holyoke totaling 847 units of housing with an overall original loan amount of $45.5 million. The Agency has also provided home mortgage loans to 724 home-buyers and homeowners in Holyoke with an original purchase principal balance of $61.5 million.