Holyoke Hummus Company celebrates 5 years of business

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The restaurant specializing in Middle Eastern cuisine in Holyoke celebrated its fifth anniversary on Friday.

They’ve spent three of those years at its current High Street location across from City Hall.

Owner John Grossman credits the widespread support from the community for the success of his restaurant.

“People love to go out to lunch, a couple of thousand people work right across from us, and on weekends people are recreating and want a place to come out and we’re part of that,” Grossman said. “And we’ve been so supported by the community around us.”

Friday’s lunch crowd got to finish off their meal with a slice of cake marking the fifth anniversary of this popular restaurant’s inclusion in downtown Holyoke’s dining community.