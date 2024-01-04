HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local cities and towns are starting to issue parking bans ahead of the snowfall this weekend.
The City of Holyoke is one of the first to issue a parking ban starting on Saturday at 4 p.m. until further notice.
No parking will be allowed on the even side of the street and also no parking on cul-de-sacs. 22News will update you with more parking bans as we get them.
