HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local cities and towns are starting to issue parking bans ahead of the snowfall this weekend.

The City of Holyoke is one of the first to issue a parking ban starting on Saturday at 4 p.m. until further notice.

No parking will be allowed on the even side of the street and also no parking on cul-de-sacs. 22News will update you with more parking bans as we get them.