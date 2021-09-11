Holyoke is halfway to St. Patrick’s Day race

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several hundred runners took the first steps on Saturday, towards the return of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade in March of 2022.

This was the halfway St. Patrick’s day road race, coming six months before the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade weekend, which for the past two years suffered a pandemic-related cancellation. Parade Committee Chairman Marc Joyce told 22News he feels upbeat about the events planned six months from this weekend. Joyce hopes Saturday’s event is the forerunner to the return of the parade weekend in March.

“Like every other organization, we’re tired of being locked down on a beautiful day. Hopefully, all of these folks have been vaccinated,” Joyce said.

22News estimated the field of runners in the 5K competition around Holyoke’s Ashley Reservoir was as robust as the Halfway St. Patrick’s day race normally is.