HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is informing residents of sewage overflow, affecting the Connecticut River and canals as a result of the heavy rain and snow melt.

According to The Holyoke Water Pollution Control Facility, these discharges may have negative water quality impacts downstream.

Swimming, fishing, boating, and other uses that may involve water contact are highly discouraged due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.