HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday marks the third day of Kwanzaa and the City of Holyoke hosted a community celebration at city hall.

Kwanzaa is observed from December 26th to January 1st each year. Families and communities come together to share a feast, to honor their ancestors, affirm the bonds between them, and to celebrate African and African-American culture.

Kwanzaa is a time for reflection, community, and the reaffirmation of cultural values and principles. The holiday consists of seven days, with each day dedicated to one of the seven core principles known as the Nguzo Saba. When observing Kwanzaa, the principles are meant to be reflected on each day and carried into the new year. The third day of Kwanzaa honors Ujima, the principle of “collective work and responsibility.”

Participants at the Holyoke event marked the occasion with musical works, poem recitations, and dancing.

Ayanna Crawford is the President of the Kwanzaa Collective. She told 22News that they hope to expand their reach throughout the Pioneer Valley and encourage more cultural celebrations like this one.