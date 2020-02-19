Holyoke landlord agrees to continue paying hotels, food for evacuated tenants after roof collapsed

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The landlord of the Holyoke building whose roof collapsed has agreed to continue to pay for hotels and meals for tenants.

Twenty families were forced out of their homes more than a week ago when part of a building on Essex Street in Holyoke collapsed. Landlord Lucjan Hronowski will pay for the 20 families who live in the apartment building to stay in a hotel.

They will also be given food vouchers worth $40 a day, per family. The families haven’t been able to go inside their homes since the incident happened. Now, the landlord will work with the city to find a way to let tenants back inside to grab personal belongings that they might need.

“Some of the tenants who work, they need their uniforms,” said Betty Medina Lichtenstein. “They also have spent money on buying new uniforms so they can continue to go to work. There’s a lot of moving pieces to all of this.”

Hronowski’s lawyer said work on the building should begin on Wednesday and is expected to take about two and a half weeks to complete. The next court hearing for this will be on Monday, where they will decide if tenants will have to pay February’s rent.