HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator John Velis. along with Representative Patricia Duffy will announce $150,000 in ARPA funding to the Partners for Community Inc.’s Latino business grant program.

Based in Holyoke, the funding will go to Latino business owners who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Fiesta Café located on 305 Main Street in Holyoke.