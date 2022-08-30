HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – City officials in Holyoke met on Monday to discuss new possibilities for the former KMart plaza on Route 5.

The KMart building located at the corner of Northampton Street and Whiting Farms Road has been vacated since 2020 when KMart began closing locations across the country. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and the city’s Office of Planning and Economic Development (OPED) are discussing with the owners of the plaza, Transformco, about how the plaza could be reused.

Holyoke city officials discuss opportunities and options for the Kmart Plaza. Shown from left are John Dyjach, assistant director of economic development; Jennifer Keitt, development specialist; Ward 5 City Councilor Linda Vacon; Ward 3 City Councilor Dave Bartley and Aaron Vega, director of planning and economic development. Not shown is Mayor Joshua A. Garcia. (Credit: Holyoke Mayor’s Office)

The Holyoke property is currently listed for lease or sale by Transformco.

“We believe this location is a key area for economic development, with its proximity to residential neighborhoods but also the highway and the Holyoke Ingleside Mall,” said OPED Director Aaron Vega.

Ward 5 City Councilor Linda Vacon and Ward 3 City Councilor Dave Bartley said they are looking forward to the reuse of the plaza and the effort OPED is doing to fill the vacancy.