Holyoke Library offering free at-home COVID-19 testing kits for residents

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s an issue being seen across the nation, long lines forming at testing centers in recent days and at-home rapid tests selling out quickly.

Testing remains one of the biggest challenges for the Biden administration. At-home testing kits hope to give people that peace of mind before celebrating the holidays.

The Holyoke Public Library has been a popular destination this week, handing out free at-home testing kits to Holyoke residents. As of Wednesday morning, the library on Chestnut Street had hundreds in stock, many taking advantage of the opportunity.

Catherine Bevan of Holyoke told 22News, “I think this is a great way to to try and limit spread before you get together.”

While another Holyoke resident, Bernie Poirier, added, “I think it’s fantastic. I just got a phone call this morning about it because I got my kids and grandkids coming over for Christmas and it’s been really heavy on my mind.”

These at-home COVID-19 testing kits are hard to come by. Many pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are actually running out and if you do happen to find one, they could cost you upwards of $30. Many local libraries are handing them out for free while supplies last.

“I was very happy to learn that these tests are available. I just went over to HCC to get a PCR test and they were turning cars way and I began scrambling,” said Justin Beneitona of Holyoke.

The federal government next month will start mailing at-home COVID-19 test kits for free to any U.S. household that requests one. The White House is preparing to ship as many as 500-million kits, and it is setting up a website for people to submit their requests. Meantime, many are happy to get that test before this weekend.

Due to the demand, residents are limited to two kits per household.