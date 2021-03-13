Holyoke liquor store looks forward to next year’s parade celebration

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of thousands did not come to Holyoke this year to enjoy the St. Patrick’s parade, following the announcement it would be canceled for the second year in a row because of COVID-19.

No parade means no visitors, resulting in a negative impact for local businesses like liquor stores.

St. Patrick’s Committee paints shamrocks in Holyoke

2021 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade canceled

Melissa Gagnon is the manager at Holyoke Liquor Mart. She said it’s been busy this weekend, people trickling through, whether it was to toast to the nice weather to take part in that Irish holiday tradition.

“All the Irish stuff. Guinness, Jameson, any kind of Irish whiskey,” Gagnon said.

According to Gagnon, sales this weekend are not at the “parade day” levels they’re used to. Something the store saw last year when the parade was canceled abruptly.

“It was kind of a pro and con. We still lost business but we got busier during the entire pandemic,” Gagnon said.

The liquor store is looking forward to next year’s event.

CDC issues warning ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

“Get together have the parades and do different celebrations again. Get back to normal. Because being stuck either here at work or at home I know a lot of people ‘oh I hate it we need to do something get up and get active,'” Gagnon told 22News.

While business hasn’t been the same this weekend, the Holyoke Liquor Mart has seen increased sales throughout the year, compared to years in the past.