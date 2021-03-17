Holyoke looking for community input in developing Urban Forest Equity plan

HOLYOKE (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is looking to residents for input into developing an Urban Forest Equity Plan. The plan is one of the first of its kind in the U.S.

The idea is to create a healthy environment within the city and reduce the impact of climate change by protecting and increasing trees. The management and care of trees provide many benefits for human health and well-being and the ecosystem of plants and animals. The focus will be on four downtown neighborhoods — Churchill, Downtown, South Holyoke, and The Flats.

$10 billion bill offered to power climate legislation

The plan is an opportunity to:

Provide a long-term vision and strategy to expand and improve the health and sustainability of Holyoke’s trees.

Include a tree inventory, planning, and management strategies for the maintenance of Holyoke’s trees.

Promote and increase awareness regarding the many benefits that trees provide.

William Stanley Business Park in Pittsfield to begin redevelopment

The City of Holyoke is looking for community input on the Plan and will be hosting two online forums the week of March 22 in two formats – bilingual (Spanish and English) and Spanish only. The same content will be covered in both forums.

English/Spanish (Bilingual) on-line public forum – Monday, March 22, 2021 at 6:30pm

Spanish online public forum – Wednesday, March 24 at 6:30 pm.

In this forum, participants will learn about Holoyke’s trees and provide feedback on three issues and opportunities. All participants will be entered into a free raffle to win a $25 Visa gift card. Winners must be present at the Forum to win.

Coalition presses for environmental justice in climate bill

Online survey to gather public input is also available and can be found at the following links:

All those that complete a survey are eligible to be placed in a free raffle to win a $25 Visa gift card.

For information on how you can participate in the March forums, be involved in the planning process, and learn about additional opportunities to provide your input, click here.

The Holyoke Urban Forest Equity Plan is funded through a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Action Grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.