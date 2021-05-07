Holyoke looking for community input on plans for Springdale Park

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is holding two public meetings to invite residents to get involved in planning the future use of Springdale Park.

Residents are also encouraged to participate in an online survey.

On Saturday, May 8 at 11:00 a.m. and Thursday, May 13 at 6:00 p.m., residents can learn about, and contribute to, potential ideas for the Springdale Park Masterplan by joining a workshop and tour of the site. The meetings will maintain COVID-19 safety protocols and a Spanish language interpreter will be available.

The workshops and tours will take place at Springdale Park, at the playground located on 844 Main Street in Holyoke.