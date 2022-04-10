HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke is calling on all local artists, as they plan to increase access to biking resources across the city.

Through a grant from the local cultural council, a chosen artist will be able to install between two and three bike racks that represent the city’s community and culture.

The city is accepting proposals now. You can send your submission to Holyoke’s Office of Planning and Economic development through email, that’s OPED@holyoke.org.

Deadline for proposals is Friday, June 3.