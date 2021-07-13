Holyoke looking into fiber internet for residents

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another city in the region is taking a look at fiber internet.

Holyoke Electric & Gas is currently running a feasibility study on a possible new fiber internet service. It’s called Fiber to the Home and if enacted, would use high-speed fiber optic cables to bring the internet into people’s homes. Now the downside of this program is that it would not include television services, according to officials.

And they’re running a ‘cut the cord’ campaign to let those interested know they’d have to switch to online services. Officials are still collecting interest forms from residents, and will be until July 23.