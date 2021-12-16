Holyoke Mall begins holiday hours this weekend

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall will have extended shopping hours this weekend and through next week to help you finish up last-minute shopping.

Starting Saturday, the mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Those house will extend through December 23rd. On Christmas Eve, the mall will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. They will be closed Christmas Day and reopen on the 26th from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Department store, restaurant, and entertainment venue hours may vary.

Santa is available for visits and photos through Christmas Eve. Families have the option to sit with Santa or have a socially distant visit. Reservations are strongly encouraged at this website but walk-up visitations will also be available.