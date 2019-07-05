Holyoke Mall celebrates 40th anniversary

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke Mall is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Friday.

In a news release sent to 22News, the mall opened in 1979 and has established itself as the largest shopping destination in Western Massachusetts.

The mall features more than 150 dining, entertainment, and retail destinations and continues to expand dining and entertainment options.

Holyoke Mall recently added 110 Grill, Flight Fit N Fun, Round1 Bowling & Amusement, and Sumo Japanese Steakhouse.

