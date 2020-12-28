Holyoke Mall changes hours of operation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall is changing its hours of operation.

Beginning January 2, 2021, the mall will be open during the following times:

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The change is based on feedback from guests and tenants.

Department stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues may have extended hours. Guests should call ahead to confirm using the online directory here.

Guests are still required to wear a mask while inside or outside on the Holyoke Mall property.