HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mall will be open regular hours until 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16 but due to the winter storm, it will have a delayed opening at 12:00 p.m. noon on Thursday, December 17.

The department store, restaurant, and entertainment destination hours may vary and shoppers are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the hours of operation before going to the mall.