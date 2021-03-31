Holyoke Mall closed for Easter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall will be closed Sunday April 4 in observance of Easter.
Although the mall will be closed the following businesses will still be open:
All visitors to Holyoke Mall are reminded to wear a mask and follow their Healthy Shopper Guidelines.
- 110 Grill: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for dine-in and takeout
- Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for curbside pickup only
- Round1 Bowling & Amusement: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m
- Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for dine-in and takeout.