Holyoke Mall closed for Easter

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall will be closed Sunday April 4 in observance of Easter.

Although the mall will be closed the following businesses will still be open:

All visitors to Holyoke Mall are reminded to wear a mask and follow their Healthy Shopper Guidelines.

  • 110 Grill: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for dine-in and takeout
  • Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for curbside pickup only
  • Round1 Bowling & Amusement: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m
  • Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for dine-in and takeout.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today