Holyoke Mall dedicates designated area to honor Veterans

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mall partnered with Soldiers’ Home of Holyoke to dedicate an area in the shopping center to honor Veterans.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the area will be called the ‘Honor Court’. A brief dedication of the court will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the Upper Level near AT&T. After the dedication, an outreach event will be held on the Lower Lobby near Hobby Lobby. Many Veterans’ organizations will attend and provide resourceful information until 3:00 p.m.

Honor Court will salute local Veterans with a display of both American flags along with flags from every branch of the military. A plaque and brochure rack with information on services available to veterans in the area will also be on display.

