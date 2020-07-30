Holyoke Mall expanding hours of operation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall is expanding their hours of operation for the first time since shutting down due to the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, the mall’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some stores and restaurants may have different operating hours. Guests are encouraged to view the listing of individual store and restaurant hours before visiting the mall.

Holyoke Mall continues to enforce sanitizing policies and procedures and encourages guests to do the following:

Wash your hands

Wear a mask

Keep practicing social distancing

Stay home if you’re sick

In addition, the PVTA will also resume regular service to the bus stop at Yellow Entrance in between JC Penney and 110 Grill on August 3.