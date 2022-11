HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall announced that they are extending their holiday hours and festivities for holiday shopping.

Holyoke Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving and will reopen on Black Friday, November 25 with extended hours. Beginning December 19, the Holyoke Mall will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. On Christmas Eve the mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day.

Holyoke Mall Hours

November:

Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24: Closed

Black Friday, November 25: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 26: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 27: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, November 28: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, November 29: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, November 30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December:

Thursday, December 1: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 2: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 3: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 4: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, December 5: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 6: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 7: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 8: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 9: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 10: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 11, 11AM-6PM

Monday, December 12: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 13: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 14: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 15: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 16: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 17: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 18: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, December 19: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 20: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 22: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 23: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas, Sunday, December 25, CLOSED

Monday, December 26: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 27: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 29: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 30: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

January:

New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“Black Friday sales are no longer limited to just one day,” said Holyoke Mall Marketing Director, Ruth-Ann Hastings. “We’re seeing many of our stores offer Black Friday sales all month long to help guests spread out their shopping, skip the crowds, and save more this holiday season.”

When will Santa be at Holyoke Mall?

Santa Claus will be at the Holyoke Mall on Black Friday, until Christmas Eve, December 24. “In-store shopping brings back the childhood magic of the holiday season,” said Hastings. “It’s about time with the family, going store-to-store hunting down the perfect gift, and seeing the lights and oversized decorations. It’s about creating memories and passing down our traditions. We’re excited to celebrate with everyone and can’t wait to share everything we have in store to create a safe and memorable shopping experience.”

Sensory Santa will be available in Cafe Square from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 4th.

Pet Night is held on Monday, December 5th, and December 12th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Cafe Square.