Holyoke Mall features ‘I Am More’ art and writing exhibit

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall will feature a public art and writing exhibit that discusses a variety of issues such as PTSD, poverty, mental health and more.

The “I Am More” exhibit will feature twenty paintings and essays of individuals from around the state of Massachusetts created by Gloucester artist, Amy Kerr. In this exhibit Kerr uses her experiences and story as well as the story of others to discuss the daily challenges we all live with, and each portrait depicts the subject of the essay in their favorite locations.

Courtesy: The Holyoke Mall

According to a news release from the Holyoke Mall, the essays and paintings were created to “remind us that we are more than our life situation, health diagnosis, mental illness or physical differences.”

According to Kerr, “The pain they live with is just one facet of a person with skills, gifts, loves and hopes that are sometimes overshadowed by the struggle for wellness. The purpose of ‘I Am More’ is to shine a light on these gifts and start a conversation about these often taboo subjects with the hope of encouraging others to reach out for help and support, and to feel less alone. In light of the pandemic, these messages are needed now more than ever.”

This display will be available during mall hours through March 12th on the lower level near Macy’s. This traveling exhibit started back in October of 2019, and has been around the state, and will conclude its run at the Massachusetts State House upon reopening.