Holyoke Mall food court open for takeout

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall is reminding shoppers and area residents that the restaurants are open in the food court and offer takeout.

With the state’s restrictions on limited dining at restaurants, the tables were removed in Café Square. However, 15 locations at the Holyoke Mall offer options such as ordering online, delivery, and takeout. Five of the 15 restaurants are open for limited indoor dining.

“From grab and go, order ahead, curbside or delivery, Holyoke Mall’s eateries are responding to pandemic restraints by offering more ways for customers to enjoy their food,” stated Holyoke Mall’s General Manager, Bill Rogalski. “Restaurants are among the hardest industry hit due to the pandemic, so we encourage guests to support their favorite establishments, wherever they may be, and help keep these businesses and jobs alive.”

110 Grill – Where contemporary dining and innovative cuisine meet. Featuring a separate Gluten Free menu, most of their menu items can be easily modified to fit any allergy needs. Open for limited indoor dining, takeout and curbside pickup. Cajun Café – serving up delicious Cajun fusion for takeout. Charleys Philly Steaks – Enjoy the flavors of Philadelphia with Charleys signature Philly cheese steaks or other grilled steak, chicken, deli subs and salads. Order online to have it ready upon arrival or have delivered through DoorDash or Uber Eats. Cinnabon – Delicious cinnamon rolls and other baked treats are available for takeout or delivery through GrubHub. EA Teriyaki – Serving teriyaki dishes prepared using an authentic Japanese cooking method. Everything is freshly prepared without MSG. To have your meal ready when you arrive, order online here. The Greek Place – A locally owned favorite at Holyoke Mall for over 40 years, offering a delicious variety of Greek food including gyros, kabobs, salads and more. Open for takeout. Latino’s Cuisine – Serving up hearty portions of authentic Latin favorites for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Open for limited indoor dining, takeout or delivery via GrubHub or DoorDash. Max Orient – A variety of delicious Asian food, including their signature Bourbon Chicken. Open for takeout. McDonald’s – Serving burgers, fries and more and open for takeout. Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub – A kid-friendly pub offering classic American fare like burgers, wings and salads. Open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. PretzelMaker – Fresh-baked twisted pretzels, pretzel dogs, pretzel bites and more can be ordered here for quick in-store pickup. Smoothie Island – Offering delicious treats blended fresh. Open for takeout. Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar – Serving up their famous hibachi dishes. Open for limited indoor dining and takeout. Uno Pizzeria & Grill – More than just a pizza shop offering a full menu of Italian cuisine including pizza, pasta, and salads. Open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pickup. Orders can also be delivered through DoorDash and UberEats. Wings Express – Order online here to have it ready upon arrival.

The Holyoke Mall on-property retail and restaurants follow safety guidelines under the state’s reopening plan and has implemented significant changes to its safety and sanitizing policies and procedures as well as CDC recommendation everyone must follow before entering the mall.