Holyoke Mall gets ready for Santa’s arrival

HOLYOKE, Massa. (WWLP) – Santa is scheduled to be escorted by Holyoke’s Fire Department on one of their fire engines to Holyoke Mall on Friday, November 8.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Santa will arrive at the mall at 5:30 p.m. through the green entrance Lower Level near Christmas Tree Shop. Holyoke High School marching band will parade Santa to his designated area where photo opportunities will be available through Chrismas Eve.

(Holyoke Mall FB)

Complimentary hot chocolate provided by Starbucks, raffles, giveaways, and activities for the kids will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.