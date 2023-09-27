HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Connecting the community with their next career opportunity and meeting the demands of many different professions, brought people out to Holyoke.

The Holyoke Mall job fair held tonight helped many discover what career path best suits their interests, as close to 50 employers were on hand to interview and hire on the spot. Public schools, banking, and healthcare jobs were among the most in demand. According to Baystate Health, they are seeking to fill 1,200 positions alone.

22News spoke with a representative at the fair about today’s turnout. “They said today they saw a lot of resumes and they were glad about that,” said James Geraghty, advertising representative for Holyoke Mall. “So, I think People are prepared to go back into the workforce, maybe they haven’t worked in a while, but I think that was a big plus on the day.”

He adds that the fair saw more than 300 people come out in search of their next career opportunity.

