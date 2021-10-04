Holyoke Mall hosting job fair event for 30 businesses

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mall will be holding an in-person job fair Wednesday on the lower level near Macy’s from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Get Hired job fair sponsored by C&S Wholesale Grocers is a convenient opportunity to help job seekers connect with employers to interview and hire workers. Several stores and venues at the mall will be present along with various Western Mass employers to fill open positions for candidates of all skill levels.
Employers hiring include:
- 110 Grill
- Amherst College
- Altitude Trampoline Park
- Bath & Body Works
- Best Buy
- Billy Beez
- C&S Wholesale
- Charlotte Russe
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Express Employment Professionals
- Guidewire Inc.
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Holyoke Public Schools
- Kind Hands Care at Home
- Lane Bryant
- Macy’s
- McDonald’s
- MGM Springfield
- MiraVista Behavioral Health Center
- MSPCC
- Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub
- Pathlight
- PretzelMaker
- Pyramid Management Group – Holyoke Mall
- Sephora
- ServiceNet
- Target
- UG2
- Uno Pizzeria & Grill
- Yankee Candle
Any employers interested in participating are urged to contact Jim Geraghty, Advertising Representative at 617-840-2998 or JamesGeraghty@pyramidmg.com