Holyoke Mall hosting job fair event for 30 businesses

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mall will be holding an in-person job fair Wednesday on the lower level near Macy’s from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Get Hired job fair sponsored by C&S Wholesale Grocers is a convenient opportunity to help job seekers connect with employers to interview and hire workers. Several stores and venues at the mall will be present along with various Western Mass employers to fill open positions for candidates of all skill levels.

Employers hiring include:

110 Grill

Amherst College

Altitude Trampoline Park

Bath & Body Works

Best Buy

Billy Beez

C&S Wholesale

Charlotte Russe

Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Express Employment Professionals

Guidewire Inc.

Holyoke Medical Center

Holyoke Public Schools

Kind Hands Care at Home

Lane Bryant

Macy’s

McDonald’s

MGM Springfield

MiraVista Behavioral Health Center

MSPCC

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

Pathlight

PretzelMaker

Pyramid Management Group – Holyoke Mall

Sephora

ServiceNet

Target

UG2

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

Yankee Candle

Any employers interested in participating are urged to contact Jim Geraghty, Advertising Representative at 617-840-2998 or JamesGeraghty@pyramidmg.com