HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 40 businesses will be looking to hire people during a job fair at the Holyoke Mall on Wednesday.
Those interested in talking to employers can head to the lower level of the Holyoke Mall near the Macy’s court between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. More than 10 different types of industries will will be there seeking employees for full-time and part-time positions. Businesses include the following:
- Arbor Associates
- Aveanna Healthcare
- bankEBS
- Baystate Health
- Berkshire Arc
- Canna Provisions
- CareOne at Northampton
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Florence Bank
- Furnari Jewelers
- Gap Factory
- Griswold Home Care
- Guidewire
- Hannoush Jewelers
- Head Start Inc.
- Holyoke Fire Department
- Holyoke Gas & Electric
- Holyoke Mall at Ingleside
- Holyoke Medical Center
- H&R Block Holyoke
- J. Polep Distribution Services
- Keybank
- Libertas Academy Charter School
- Massachusetts Army National Guard
- MassHire Holyoke
- MetroCare of Springfield
- MGM Springfield
- O’Connell Care at Home
- Pathlight
- PeoplesBank
- Round1
- ServiceNet
- Soto Home Care, Inc.
- Springfield Public Schools
- TD Bank
- The Golden Years
- The Literacy Lab
- The Overlook
- US Army Recruiting- Springfield
- Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital
- Veterans’ Home In Holyoke
- Westfield Bank
- Western Massachusetts Training Consortium, Inc
- Westover Job Corps Center
- Yankee Candle
- YMCA of Greater Springfield
Job seekers can expect some businesses to do on-the-spot interviews and same-day hiring at Wednesday’s job fair.
