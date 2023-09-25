HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 40 businesses will be looking to hire people during a job fair at the Holyoke Mall on Wednesday.

Those interested in talking to employers can head to the lower level of the Holyoke Mall near the Macy’s court between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. More than 10 different types of industries will will be there seeking employees for full-time and part-time positions. Businesses include the following:

Arbor Associates

Aveanna Healthcare

bankEBS

Baystate Health

Berkshire Arc

Canna Provisions

CareOne at Northampton

Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Florence Bank

Furnari Jewelers

Gap Factory

Griswold Home Care

Guidewire

Hannoush Jewelers

Head Start Inc.

Holyoke Fire Department

Holyoke Gas & Electric

Holyoke Mall at Ingleside

Holyoke Medical Center

H&R Block Holyoke

J. Polep Distribution Services

Keybank

Libertas Academy Charter School

Massachusetts Army National Guard

MassHire Holyoke

MetroCare of Springfield

MGM Springfield

O’Connell Care at Home

Pathlight

PeoplesBank

Round1

ServiceNet

Soto Home Care, Inc.

Springfield Public Schools

TD Bank

The Golden Years

The Literacy Lab

The Overlook

US Army Recruiting- Springfield

Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital

Veterans’ Home In Holyoke

Westfield Bank

Western Massachusetts Training Consortium, Inc

Westover Job Corps Center

Yankee Candle

YMCA of Greater Springfield

Job seekers can expect some businesses to do on-the-spot interviews and same-day hiring at Wednesday’s job fair.