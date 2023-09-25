HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 40 businesses will be looking to hire people during a job fair at the Holyoke Mall on Wednesday.

Those interested in talking to employers can head to the lower level of the Holyoke Mall near the Macy’s court between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. More than 10 different types of industries will will be there seeking employees for full-time and part-time positions. Businesses include the following:

  • Arbor Associates
  • Aveanna Healthcare
  • bankEBS
  • Baystate Health
  • Berkshire Arc
  • Canna Provisions
  • CareOne at Northampton
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital
  • Florence Bank
  • Furnari Jewelers
  • Gap Factory
  • Griswold Home Care
  • Guidewire
  • Hannoush Jewelers
  • Head Start Inc.
  • Holyoke Fire Department
  • Holyoke Gas & Electric
  • Holyoke Mall at Ingleside
  • Holyoke Medical Center
  • H&R Block Holyoke
  • J. Polep Distribution Services
  • Keybank
  • Libertas Academy Charter School
  • Massachusetts Army National Guard
  • MassHire Holyoke
  • MetroCare of Springfield
  • MGM Springfield
  • O’Connell Care at Home
  • Pathlight
  • PeoplesBank
  • Round1
  • ServiceNet
  • Soto Home Care, Inc.
  • Springfield Public Schools
  • TD Bank
  • The Golden Years
  • The Literacy Lab
  • The Overlook
  • US Army Recruiting- Springfield
  • Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital
  • Veterans’ Home In Holyoke
  • Westfield Bank
  • Western Massachusetts Training Consortium, Inc
  • Westover Job Corps Center
  • Yankee Candle
  • YMCA of Greater Springfield

Job seekers can expect some businesses to do on-the-spot interviews and same-day hiring at Wednesday’s job fair.

Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram