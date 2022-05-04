HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall is hosting an in-person job fair Thursday for local residents looking for a job.

The Get Hired Job Fair will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the lower level of the Macy’s court inside the mall. The event gives western Massachusetts employers a chance to interview, hire workers and to help job seekers connect with local businesses.

More than 30 employers will be at the event:

110 Grill

Alex Baby & Toy

Altitude Trampoline Park

Bay Path University

BFair

Canna Provisions

Cooley Dickinson Health Care

Destination XL

Fairfield Inn by Marriot

FYE

Gandara Center

Gary Rome Auto Group

Griswold Home Care

Headstart

Holyoke Mall

Holyoke Medical Center

Jiffy Lube Holyoke

Lane Bryant

MA Army National Guard

MGM Springfield

Mira Vista

Pathlight

PeoplesBank

Positive Regard Network

ServiceNet

Soldiers Home of Holyoke

Spectrum

Springfield Technical Community College

Trinity Health Senior Communities

US Army

Valley Opportunity Council

Viability

Western Mass ElderCare

Western Mass News

Westover Job Corps

YMCA of Greater Springfield

The event is free for all residents looking for a job.