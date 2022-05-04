HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall is hosting an in-person job fair Thursday for local residents looking for a job.

The Get Hired Job Fair will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the lower level of the Macy’s court inside the mall. The event gives western Massachusetts employers a chance to interview, hire workers and to help job seekers connect with local businesses.

More than 30 employers will be at the event:

  • 110 Grill
  • Alex Baby & Toy
  • Altitude Trampoline Park
  • Bay Path University
  • BFair
  • Canna Provisions
  • Cooley Dickinson Health Care
  • Destination XL
  • Fairfield Inn by Marriot
  • FYE
  • Gandara Center
  • Gary Rome Auto Group
  • Griswold Home Care
  • Headstart
  • Holyoke Mall
  • Holyoke Medical Center
  • Jiffy Lube Holyoke
  • Lane Bryant
  • MA Army National Guard
  • MGM Springfield
  • Mira Vista
  • Pathlight
  • PeoplesBank
  • Positive Regard Network
  • ServiceNet
  • Soldiers Home of Holyoke
  • Spectrum
  • Springfield Technical Community College
  • Trinity Health Senior Communities
  • US Army
  • Valley Opportunity Council
  • Viability
  • Western Mass ElderCare
  • Western Mass News
  • Westover Job Corps
  • YMCA of Greater Springfield

The event is free for all residents looking for a job.