HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall is hosting an in-person job fair Thursday for local residents looking for a job.
The Get Hired Job Fair will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the lower level of the Macy’s court inside the mall. The event gives western Massachusetts employers a chance to interview, hire workers and to help job seekers connect with local businesses.
More than 30 employers will be at the event:
- 110 Grill
- Alex Baby & Toy
- Altitude Trampoline Park
- Bay Path University
- BFair
- Canna Provisions
- Cooley Dickinson Health Care
- Destination XL
- Fairfield Inn by Marriot
- FYE
- Gandara Center
- Gary Rome Auto Group
- Griswold Home Care
- Headstart
- Holyoke Mall
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Jiffy Lube Holyoke
- Lane Bryant
- MA Army National Guard
- MGM Springfield
- Mira Vista
- Pathlight
- PeoplesBank
- Positive Regard Network
- ServiceNet
- Soldiers Home of Holyoke
- Spectrum
- Springfield Technical Community College
- Trinity Health Senior Communities
- US Army
- Valley Opportunity Council
- Viability
- Western Mass ElderCare
- Western Mass News
- Westover Job Corps
- YMCA of Greater Springfield
The event is free for all residents looking for a job.