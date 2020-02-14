Holyoke Mall hosting Legoland New York Roadshow

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall is welcoming the LEGOLAND New York Roadshow to kick off February Vacation.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the interactive event includes LEGO building activities with Master Model Builders and visits from a LEGOLAND New York characters. Visuals include a simulated Dragon Coaster ride vehicle, and a large-scale LEGO panda and zebra.

The roadshow event will be free to the public and is listed at the following times:

Friday, February 14th: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday, February 15th: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sunday, February 16th: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Monday, February 17th: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

The event is taking place on the lower level of the Holyoke Mall across from the Round 1 Bowling & Amusement.

LEGOLAND New York will open July 4, 2020, and will be located in the Hudson Valley of New York. It will be the largest LEGOLAND theme park, featuring 50 rides, shows, and attractions.

Annual passes to the theme park will be available for purchase during the Holyoke event.