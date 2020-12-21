Holyoke Mall: Last days to visit Santa and pet event held Monday night

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall is hosting a contactless visit with Santa in-person or virtually and will also be hosting a special pet night on Monday, December 21.

Guests are encouraged to plan their visit with Santa ahead of time and follow the health guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Massachusetts.

A contactless visit with Santa will allow children to visit Santa and share their wish list, but children will not sit on Santa’s lap.

Cherry Hill and Holyoke Mall also offer a virtual experience entitled, Create Holiday Magic. The platform uses virtual technology for one-on-one personalized visits with Santa from the North Pole, customized experiences for pets, story time, and more.

The pet night event invites pets to visit Satna at the Holyoke Mall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Café Square and reservations are required.

Santa is located on the Café Square level and will be available to take photos from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

On Christmas Eve, Santa will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, reservations are required.

For more information visit: https://cherryhillprograms.com/CovidGuidelines and to make a reservation visit: https://reservations.cherryhillprograms.com/scheduling/9GXs1bDZ:holyoke-mall-at-ingleside.